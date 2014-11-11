(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Nov 11 Britain's TalkTalk
notched up the fastest growth in broadband subscribers in four
years in its second quarter, as a net 15,000 new subscribers
signed up for deals that increasingly include mobile calls and
television.
TalkTalk has been pushing its TV offer, but in the last
quarter broadened its promotions to include high-speed fibre
broadband and mobile.
Chief Executive Dido Harding said she expected customer
growth to accelerate in the second half.
"We are seeing a continuing, and if anything accelerating,
trend towards triple and quad play bundling," she said on
Tuesday, referring to the packages that throw in high-speed
fibre broadband, mobile, and television.
"More than a third of customers are now taking TV and just
under 10 percent of our base is taking mobile."
Some 115,000 customers took TalkTalk's TV service in the
quarter, a slowdown from the 185,000 additions in the first, but
still more than its rivals BSkyB, Virgin Media
and BT put together, Harding said.
Britain's telecom and broadband operators are preparing for
a shift in the market as customers take more services from a
single company, a trend that is expected to accelerate next year
when BT re-enters the consumer mobile market.
Mobile operator Vodafone, which provides the network
for TalkTalk's mobile service, said on Tuesday it would launch a
British home broadband and TV offer.
Harding, however, said TalkTalk had a clear proposition
across all services that customers could tailor with one-off
purchases, like movies.
"Our results are showing there really is space for a
value-for-money quad play provider," she said.
TalkTalk's revenue increase by 3.6 percent to 437 million
pounds ($693 million) in the quarter, while core earnings for
the first half grew 44.7 percent to 110 million pounds.
It said it expected to deliver revenue growth of at least 4
percent and "strong growth" in core earnings for the full year.
Its share were trading down 3.6 percent at 285.9 pence at
1043 GMT. Analysts at Citi said the group had left a lot to
achieve in the second half to reach its 4 percent growth target.
