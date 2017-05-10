* Cuts dividend in half, forecasts drop in earnings
* Full-year earnings of 304 mln pounds miss company guidance
* New exec chairman Dunstone to focus on customer growth
* Shares fall 10 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 10 TalkTalk founder Charles
Dunstone said earnings would fall this year and halved the
annual dividend to help fund measures designed to return the
broadband provider to its roots as the low-cost challenger to
BT, Virgin and Sky.
Dunstone, who took on the role of executive chairman this
month and owns around 31 percent of the company, set out the
scale and cost of the task ahead and made his priorities clear.
"My focus for the company is growth, cash generation and
profit – in that order," he said.
Shares in the group fell as much as 17 percent to a
five-month low of 151 pence, and were trading down 10.7 percent
at 1015 GMT as analysts said the cost of Dunstone's strategy had
wrongfooted some investors.
"To hold TalkTalk shares it is necessary to believe in a new
strategy focused on retail broadband, cutting out the mobile
distraction," said analysts from Jefferies who have an
"underperform" rating on the stock.
"But regaining a 'challenger' edge without cutting prices
could prove too difficult," they added.
Dogged for years by a reputation for poor service, progress
made by former Chief Executive Dido Harding, who left last
month, was undermined by a high-profile cyber attack in 2015.
Under Harding, TalkTalk sought to emulate its bigger peers
by offering the full package of broadband, fixed-line, TV and
mobile which had helped the telecoms industry to grow in recent
years.
But Dunstone and new Chief Executive Tristia Harrison said
they would scale back the company's ambitions in mobile,
reviewing the plans it had agreed for a more comprehensive
partnership with Spain's Telefonica.
Harrison said the company was continuing to work with
Telefonica on creating the right product. An original, more
basic partnership with Vodafone will continue.
EARNINGS FALL SHORT
TalkTalk, focused on the lower priced end of the market,
missed its own earnings target for the year to the end of March,
the figure coming in at 304 million pounds ($394 million), up 17
percent but short of its own 320-360 million guidance.
Dunstone, who created TalkTalk in 2003 as an offshoot of his
Carphone Warehouse retail group, said the shortfall was partly
caused by the costs of acquiring new customers for its simpler
broadband packages.
"I think it's the first time in three years that we have
actually grown our own residential customer base," he said in an
interview.
"That's just going to set a trend for what you are going to
see from us going forward, which is a much more aggressive
approach to growing TalkTalk."
TalkTalk reported a 22,000 rise in its customer base in the
last three months of its last financial year. Churn, or the
percentage of customers leaving, fell to 1.4 percent from 1.64
percent in the previous quarter.
Dunstone said it was "prudent and sensible" to cut the
dividend to invest in growth.
"We want to run the business in a very financially
disciplined way and get our dividend cover up," he said.
The group cut its final dividend to 5.0 pence from 10.58
pence a year ago, and said dividends would only return to growth
when earnings did.
Core earnings for the year to end-March 2018 were forecast
to come in the range of 270 million pounds to 300 million
pounds, around 11 percent below consensus, reflecting the higher
cost of acquiring new customers, it said.
($1 = 0.7717 pounds)
