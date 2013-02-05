LONDON Feb 5 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC : * Q3 10,000 total net adds driven by strong growth in on-net customer base * 80,000 TV subscribers at 31 Dec 2012 with growing momentum in Q4 * Continuing improvement in on-net churn to 1.5% (Q2 FY 2013: 1.6%) * Reiterating FY 2013 financial guidance and medium-term targets * Total revenue down to £415M (Q3 FY 2012: £422M) driven by ongoing fall in

off-net revenue * Confident of delivering full-year results in line with our guidance * Making real progress towards medium term targets of 2% revenue growth and 25% EBITDA margin