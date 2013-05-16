BRIEF-Cheoum & C to dispose treasury shares for 36.2 mln won
* Says it will sell 9,000 shares of common stock from March 29 to March 30
LONDON May 16 Talktalk Telecom Group PLC : * 2nd quarter of positive net adds and return to y-o-y revenue growth in Q4
* 150,000 tv subscribers added, taking base to 230,000 * Underlying EBITDA margin up strongly at 21.1 percent * Full-year dividend up 15.6 percent to 10.4 pence and reiterating commitment to 15 percent growth in FY 2014 * On track to deliver medium term targets of 25 percent EBITDA margin, 2 percent revenue CAGR FY 2013
