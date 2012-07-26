LONDON, July 26 British broadband provider
TalkTalk launched a television service on Thursday that
will offer catch-up programming, on-demand films and access to
BSkyB channels, and which it hopes will accelerate customer
growth that turned positive in June.
The company said it would offer a free YouView set-top box
initially to customers on its Plus package, who have access to
line speeds of 3 MBps or more.
TalkTalk, which competes with BT, Virgin Media
and BSkyB, has suffered from a reputation for
poor customer service, but it returned to subscriber growth in
June, after wet weather hampered connections earlier in the
year.
"This is a great base from which to launch our
groundbreaking, free, TV service," Chief executive Dido Harding
said. "This is TalkTalk at its disruptive best."
The group's total broadband base fell by 125,000 in its
first quarter to 4.047 million, it said, while total revenue
declined by 2 percent to 414 million pounds ($640.6 million).