BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC
LONDON May 15 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc
* Fy pretax profit 31 million stg versus 122 million stg year ago
* Fy revenue rose 3.4 percent to 1.73 billion stg
* Final dividend 8 pence per share
* Over 1 million TV customers at 12 may 2014; fastest growing TV business in uk
* 6 th consecutive quarter of net adds growth (+10,000) delivers on-net base of over 4 million
* H2 ebitda margin up 650bps to 15.5 percent (H1 9.0%); FY margin 12.3 percent (fy13: 17.4 percent)
* On track to deliver 4 percent cagr in revenue and 25 percent ebitda margin by Full Year 2017
* Committing to another year of growing dividend by no less than 15% in fy15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018