LONDON May 15 TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc

* Fy pretax profit 31 million stg versus 122 million stg year ago

* Fy revenue rose 3.4 percent to 1.73 billion stg

* Final dividend 8 pence per share

* Over 1 million TV customers at 12 may 2014; fastest growing TV business in uk

* 6 th consecutive quarter of net adds growth (+10,000) delivers on-net base of over 4 million

* H2 ebitda margin up 650bps to 15.5 percent (H1 9.0%); FY margin 12.3 percent (fy13: 17.4 percent)

* On track to deliver 4 percent cagr in revenue and 25 percent ebitda margin by Full Year 2017

* Committing to another year of growing dividend by no less than 15% in fy15