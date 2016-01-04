(Adds details)
Jan 4 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP said
it would buy an additional 31.3 percent stake in Tallgrass Pony
Express Pipeline LLC for about $743.6 million from Tallgrass
Development LP.
Tallgrass Energy Partners will pay $475 million in cash and
6.52 million in common units to Tallgrass Development.
With the deal, Tallgrass Energy Partners' stake in the
760-mile long crude pipeline increases to 98 percent from 66.7
percent.
Tallgrass Energy Partners also raised its quarterly dividend
by 6.7 percent to $0.64 per common unit for the fourth quarter.
The Pony Express Pipeline, which runs from Guernsey,
Wyoming, to Cushing, Oklahoma, can transport 320,000 barrels of
oil per day.
The pipeline links major oil plays such as Bakken, Powder
River Basin and Niobrara Shale with markets across the United
States.
Tallgrass Energy Partners and Tallgrass Development are
controlled by Tallgrass Energy, which provides natural gas
transportation and storage services.
