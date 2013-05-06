May 6 Tallgrass Energy Partners LP would raise
up to $300 million from its initial public offering, after the
company said it expects to price its common units at between $21
and $23 each.
The limited partnership, formed by Tallgrass Development to
own, operate, buy and develop midstream energy assets, will
offer all the 13.05 million units in the IPO and use proceeds to
repay debt.
Tallgrass Energy had filed with regulators in March to raise
up to $315 million through the IPO.
The company's common units have been approved to list on the
New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TEP". ()
Tallgrass Energy Partners provides natural gas
transportation and storage services in the Rocky Mountain and
Midwest regions of the United States and processing services in
Wyoming.
Its parent bought a portfolio of midstream energy assets,
with an enterprise value of $3.3 billion, from Kinder Morgan
Energy Partners LP in November.
On an adjusted basis, Tallgrass Energy earned $42 million on
revenue of $255.6 million in 2012.
Barclays and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the IPO.