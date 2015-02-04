BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
Feb 4 Tallink Grupp AS :
* Says in Jan. 2015 it transported 538,929 passengers, down 4 pct versus Jan. 2014
* Says in Jan. 2015 transported trucks and trailers decreased by almost 4 pct to 23,702 units and number of passenger vehicles decreased by almost 5 pct to 68,006 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY