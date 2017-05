Jan 8 Tallinna Kaubamaja AS :

* Says 2014 sales revenue 533.3 million euros ($628.3 million), up 6.9 pct versus last year

* Says Q4 sales revenue 143.8 million euros, up 4 pct versus last year

* Says revenue growth was in line with its expectations Source text: bit.ly/1wwwrE3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)