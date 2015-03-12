BRIEF-Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share
May 7 Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding: •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016
LONDON, March 12 British broadcaster ITV has agreed a deal to buy Talpa Media, the firm behind the reality TV programme The Voice, for an initial fee of 355 million pounds ($531 million).
The firm, which has been increasing its presence in TV production to reduce its reliance on volatile advertising, said the total maximum consideration it could pay was approximately 781 million pounds, dependent on Talpa producing significant profit growth over an eight-year period.
John de Mol, who established Talpa and who also created the Big Brother programme format, will also need to remain committed to the business during that time, ITV said.
($1 = 0.6681 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely)
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai that offered Chinese investors the chance to get U.S. immigrant visas if they put money in a real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law.