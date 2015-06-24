BRIEF-Fujian Apex Software sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, June 24 Dutch media tycoon John de Mol's Talpa Media is buying Axel Springer's remaining 50.1 percent stake in Talpa Germany, media group Springer said on Wednesday.
Talpa Germany, formerly called Schwartzkopf TV when it was owned by Springer, has German franchises for de Mol formats including the "Voice" competition shows.
A source familiar with the matter said the price was in the low- to mid-double-digit millions of euros. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
