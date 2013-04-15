HELSINKI, April 15 Finnish mining company
Talvivaara said it succeeded in raising 261
million euros ($341.85 million) in a rights issue to keep its
mine running, securing a chance to recover from its costly waste
water leaks.
There was some concern that some investors could back out of
the rights issue after a new leak was discovered a week ago, but
Talvivaara said on Monday that the rights issue was
oversubscribed and banks' underwriting was not used.
Finland's state investment firm Solidium said it was now the
largest owner of Talvivaara with a 16.7 percent stake.
($1 = 0.7635 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)