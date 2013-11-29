* Parent company given go-ahead for reorganisation
* Court asks for more information on subsidiary
* Shares up 71 pct
(Adds analyst comment, background)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Nov 29 Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara
won court approval on Friday to begin a restructuring
process aimed at fending off bankruptcy, sending its shares up
71 percent as investors hoped the undertaking would set the
company back on its feet.
Talvivaara, hurt by falling nickel prices and chronic
production problems, halted operations earlier this month after
failing to raise the funds it needed to keep going.
Espoo district court on Friday said Talvivaara's listed
parent company could begin restructuring, but asked for more
information about subsidiary Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd - which
includes the actual mining assets - before it would decide
whether to include its debt in the restructuring process too.
Chief Financial Officer Saila Miettinen-Lahde said the
court's decision was nevertheless an important one given that
the parent company had bonds worth more than 300 million euros
that it is no longer able to repay and will now be able to
renegotiate with investors.
However, she added, bankruptcy could still be a possibility
if the company's mining operations were not included in the
proceedings.
"I can't speculate on what would happen then, but one should
note there is considerable debt in the parent company alone,"
she told Reuters.
Talvivaara Sotkamo was given three weeks to provide an
auditor's statement for the Espoo court.
Shares in the company rose 71 percent, or 3 euro cents, to
about 7 cents.
NEED FOR FUNDS
Analysts said Friday's announcement did not remove
Talvivaara's need for more capital. The company has said it will
have cash in the first quarter of 2014, but needs some of that
for the court proceedings.
Talvivaara has tried to negotiate new funding with investors
and creditors such as the Finnish state, its biggest owner with
17 percent of the shares, and zinc producer Nyrstar,
but so far the talks have failed.
"Uncertainty may have decreased only slightly. They still
need more capital and there's a lot of work to be done at the
site, so basically we don't have any clarity at all about their
future as yet," said analyst Markus Liimatainen from FIM
brokerage.
Finland's government has said it will only help bail out the
company if private investors participate in at least 50 percent
of the deal.
Talvivaara's mine is a major employer in the rural Kainuu
region of northeast Finland. Once hailed as a pioneer in
cost-efficient mining, it ran into a series of production
problems last year, including a toxic leak that pushed up
uranium levels in nearby lakes and rivers.
The cost of cleaning up and halting production forced the
company to go to shareholders with a cash call in March. It has
also suffered from a drop of more than fifth in the price of
nickel this year.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sophie Walker)