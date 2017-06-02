HELSINKI, June 2 The founder and chief executive
of troubled Finnish miner Talvivaara was handed a
suspended eight month sentence on Friday after a court ruled the
company gave investors unrealistic forecasts for nickel
production.
The Helsinki district court said the company and CEO Pekka
Pera gave investors nickel production forecasts in 2012 and
2013, which had an impact on Talvivaara's share price, but which
the court said were unlikely to be met at the time they were
given.
Former executives Harri Natunen and Saila Miettinen-Lahde
were given fines, while a third former executive Lassi
Lammassaari received a suspended sentence of six months for
misuse of insider information in connection with trades in
company shares.
All four have denied any wrongdoing and said during the
investigation and in court that information given to investors
at all times had been based on the most accurate information
available.
Talvivaara said in a statement on Friday that the company
and the defendants were assessing the rulings, and were likely
to appeal.
Talvivaara also said there was no reason to reassess Pera's
position as CEO in light of the court's decision.
Talvivaara's shares have been suspended from trading since
2014 due to a debt restructuring. The company aimed to become
Europe's biggest nickel miner by pioneering a process of using
bacteria to extract nickel at its mine in northern Finland.
But production problems were compounded when the mine leaked
waste water, raising the level of uranium and other metals in
nearby lakes and rivers, and the company was pushed into a debt
restructuring in 2013.
Last year, a local court fined Pera and Natunen for
environmental damage.
State-owned Terrafame took control of the mine in 2015 in a
bid to protect local jobs and the environment, and commodities
trader Trafigura took a stake in the mine in February. The mine
turned an operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2016, for
the first time since 2011.
Talvivaara shareholders comprise about 80,000 Finnish retail
investors.
