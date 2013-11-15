BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
HELSINKI Nov 15 Loss-making Finnish miner Talvivaara will seek to restructure its debt and could apply for bankruptcy if that fails after a slew of production problems and a slump in the price of nickel.
Talvivaara said it was asking shareholders for a 40 million euro debt restructuring as part of a court-supervised reorganisation process.
It said it would probably file for bankruptcy proceedings if the reorganisation process fails. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017