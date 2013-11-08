HELSINKI Nov 8 Loss-making Finnish miner Talvivaara does not plan to join the ranks of stakeholders that have withdrawn from the Fennovoima nuclear reactor project, the company's energy executive told Finnish media on Friday.

The Fennovoima consortium's plans to build a reactor in northern Finland has been shadowed by the departures of E.ON and other original stakeholders, while the financial problems of remaining owners such as steel company Outokumpu and nickel and zinc miner Talvivaara have added to the concerns.

"We want to be part of this project ... (but we) will make our final decision once all conditions and (the project's) financing details are known," Talvivaara's Harri Natunen told the STT news agency.

Talvivaara on Thursday said it could face bankruptcy if its investor talks fail. It currently owns 4 percent of the Fennovoima consortium.

Fennovoima, which has about 60 members consisting mainly of Finnish companies and utilities, is expected to announce next week how many stakeholders remain willing to proceed with the project. The plant is expected to cost up to 6 billion euros ($8 billion).

The reactor is due to be built in Pyhajoki by Russia's Rosatom and begin operating in 2024. ($1 = 0.7491 euros)

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)