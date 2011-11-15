(Adds missing "no" in fifth paragraph)
* Environment minister urges Talvivaara to clean waste
waters
* Talvivaara CEO says situation has improved
HELSINKI, Nov 15 The Finnish environment
minister urged miner Talvivaara to improve
waste water purification swiftly or its production could be
halted.
Police are probing whether Talvivaara committed a crime when
discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and
manganese into lakes near its nickel and zinc mine in eastern
Finland.
"Things must be fixed quickly, (or) if that is not possible,
the law enables halting operations," Minister of the environment
Ville Niinisto said in a radio interview with Finnish public
broadcaster YLE.
He added companies cannot cause significant harm to the
environment in Finland without consequences, but said it was the
job of the police and local authority to decide what actions to
take.
Talvivaara CEO Pekka Pera responded by saying the company
has been able to lower the levels of the minerals in waste
waters and said the local authority had said a few weeks ago
there was no need to halt Talvivaara's operations.
"A person has demanded the mine to be closed and the
overseeing authority has probed the matter and said there is no
reason to close the mine," Pera told Reuters.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)