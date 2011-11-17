(Adds details, quotes)
* Sees nickel production at 25,000-30,000t in 2012
* Daily nickel precipitation 60-70 tonnes
HELSINKI, Nov 17 Finnish miner Talvivaara
plans to increase its production of nickel in 2012 to
25,000-30,000 tonnes from the 16,000 tonnes forecast for this
year, the company said on Thursday.
It said operations at the Sotkamo mine have progressed
according to plan during the fourth quarter.
"Daily nickel precipitation since mid-October has been 60-70
tonnes," Talvivaara said in a statement ahead of a capital
markets presentation day in London.
In October the company became one of the first miners to
announce it had cut its output due to uncertainty over demand
and announced the surprise departure of its chief executive
Pekka Pera.
Talvivaara also said on Thursday it expects to produce
50,000-60,000 tonnes of zinc and 500-600 tonnes of cobolt next
year.
"Copper is expected to be produced from the first half of
2012 onwards, and subject to receiving all the necessary
permits, minor amounts of uranium intermediate (yellow cake) may
also be recovered during the fourth quarter of 2012," the
company added.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)