HELSINKI, Nov 17 Finnish miner Talvivaara plans to increase its production of nickel in 2012 to 25,000-30,000 tonnes from the 16,000 tonnes forecast for this year, the company said on Thursday.

It said operations at the Sotkamo mine have progressed according to plan during the fourth quarter.

"Daily nickel precipitation since mid-October has been 60-70 tonnes," Talvivaara said in a statement ahead of a capital markets presentation day in London.

In October the company became one of the first miners to announce it had cut its output due to uncertainty over demand and announced the surprise departure of its chief executive Pekka Pera.

Talvivaara also said on Thursday it expects to produce 50,000-60,000 tonnes of zinc and 500-600 tonnes of cobolt next year.

"Copper is expected to be produced from the first half of 2012 onwards, and subject to receiving all the necessary permits, minor amounts of uranium intermediate (yellow cake) may also be recovered during the fourth quarter of 2012," the company added. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)