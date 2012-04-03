* Uranium excavation permit delayed from Q2

By Terhi Kinnunen

HELSINKI, April 3 Finnish miner Talvivaara said on Tuesday it would have to wait longer than expected to receive a uranium extraction permit.

Talvivaara said the uranium extraction permit, originally expected in the second quarter, would only be granted by authorities along with a general environmental permit later in the year.

The company is investing 45-50 million euros ($60-67 million) in the project to extract uranium as a by-product from its nickel and zinc mine in Sotkamo, eastern Finland.

Talvivaara shares were down 0.91 percent to 240.8 pence in London at 0935 GMT.

On Monday, the company said regulators sought an explanation of its procedures following the death of a worker at a metals plant in March.

In February, Talvivaara launched a plan to issue $108 million in new shares to boost its balance sheet and pay for a ramp-up in production.

It was hit last year by frozen production lines during a cold snap and unscheduled downtime due to problems with metals recovery processes. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Jason Neely)