HELSINKI, April 2 Finnish regulators have demanded that mining company Talvivaara explain its plants' safety procedures after a worker died outside a metals plant due to suspected high levels of hydrogen sulphide, and the company said the plant will be shut down temporarily.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE said earlier on Monday that regulators ordered that the plant in Sotkamo, eastern Finland, remain closed until it is deemed safe, but the company said the closure would not be extended beyond "normal maintenance".

The company's London-listed shares were down 1 percent at 238.5 pence by 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)