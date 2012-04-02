HELSINKI, April 2 Finnish regulators have
demanded that mining company Talvivaara explain its
plants' safety procedures after a worker died outside a metals
plant due to suspected high levels of hydrogen sulphide, and the
company said the plant will be shut down temporarily.
Finnish public broadcaster YLE said earlier on Monday that
regulators ordered that the plant in Sotkamo, eastern Finland,
remain closed until it is deemed safe, but the company said the
closure would not be extended beyond "normal maintenance".
The company's London-listed shares were down 1 percent at
238.5 pence by 1200 GMT.
