By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Nov 12 Finnish authorities on Monday deemed Talvivaara in no condition to restart production at its nickel mine in eastern Finland, which has been leaking waste water for more than a week.

Expectations of a lengthy shut-down and high clean-up costs increased speculation that Talvivaara would need to issue more shares to survive, putting pressure on the stock price.

Unto Ritvanen, a representative of local authorities that oversee Talvivaara's Sotkamo mine, said it was clear the plant was not ready to be started yet.

"No, certainly not. We must have careful discussions over this issue," he told Reuters.

The company said late on Sunday that it was still struggling to fix the waste water leakage that was first discovered on Nov 4. It had previously hoped to fix the problem and restart production by last weekend.

The leakage is the latest in a series of problems at the Sotkamo mine, which was considered an industry pioneer for its use of bacteria to extract nickel.

In the past year, it has been hit by environmental issues, production disruptions and the death of a worker. Analysts said the latest disaster would be particularly costly.

"In the short term, the company is fighting for survival," said Inderes analyst Sauli Saumala, adding that the company faces possible damage claims and tight environmental supervision which would require more investment.

On Monday, the Finnish environment ministry announced that there was a concentration of heavy metals, particularly nickel, in waters around the mine.

The nuclear safety authority last week found higher-than-normal levels of uranium in a stream close to the mine, although on Monday it said there was no radiation danger.

Talvivaara's shares fell 11.0 percent in Helsinki by late trade, extending their fall of 14.5 percent on Friday, when the authorities demanded a more thorough investigation of the mine's environmental impact.

TROUBLES DEEPEN

But the company was in trouble even before the latest disaster, and the shares have fallen more than 30 percent over the past month on both the London and Helsinki exchanges.

Talvivaara cut its annual nickel production target twice this year, and is expected to cut it even further as a result of the latest shutdown.

The company swung to an operating loss of 4.3 million euros ($5.5 million) in the third quarter due to production disruptions and weak nickel prices, and said last week that it was considering new funding options, including convertible bonds and equity.

Analysts said a share issue was the most likely option since the company's debt-to-equity ratio was already high at 141 percent. Such a move would likely dilute the value of existing shares, which were last trading at around 1.16 euros.

"If the company wanted their gearing level lowered to 100 percent, that would mean raising 150 million euros of new equity," said FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen.

"The issue price per share would most likely be less than one euro in order to succeed, meaning a huge dilution for the current shareholders," he said.

At the same time, analysts expected major stakeholders to pitch in with more investment. Talvivaara's biggest owners include its board chairman Pekka Pera and the Finnish state and pension funds.

The head of Solidium, the government's investment arm, declined to comment on its investment plans but signalled it would stand by the company.

"As a starting point, we are a long-term investor in this company," managing director Kari Jarvinen told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7868 euros) (Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jane Merriman and Louise Heavens)