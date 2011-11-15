HELSINKI Nov 15 The Finnish environment
minister was on Tuesday quoted as urging miner Talvivaara
to improve waste water purification swiftly
or its production could be halted.
Police are probing whether Talvivaara committed a crime when
discharging waste water with high levels of sodium, sulphate and
manganese into lakes near its nickel and zinc mine in eastern
Finland.
"Things must be fixed quickly, (or) if that is not possible,
the law enables halting operations," Minister of the environment
Ville Niinisto said in a radio interview with Finnish public
broadcaster YLE.
He added companies cannot cause significant harm to nature
in Finland without consequences, but said it was the job of the
police and local authority to decide what actions to take.
Talvivaara was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by David Holmes)