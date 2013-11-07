BRIEF-Novation Cos, Novastar Mortgage file first amended disclosure statement
* Novation Companies-on April 4, co,novastar mortgage filed a first amended plan of reorganization amending proposed plan of reorganization-sec filing
MOSCOW Nov 7 Russia's mining giant Norilsk Nickel has no plans to help bail out financially-troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaara, a source familiar with the Russian company's plans said.
Talvivaara said earlier on Thursday it was in talks with stakeholders to secure funds after a series of production disruptions at its Sotkamo mine and a fall in nickel prices put it at risk of bankruptcy.
Norilsk Nickel, the world's biggest nickel and palladium producer, is Talvivaara's main customer and owns a 0.64 percent stake in the company.
"It's not a business aim of the company to help Talvivaara," said the source.
A Norilsk spokesman declined to comment.
The Finnish government on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with Talvivaara but said it wanted private investors to participate so it can avoid a bailout that is fully state-financed. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Anterra announces extension of CCAA protection until June 2, 2017