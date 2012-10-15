(Corrects production number to 4,000 tonnes, not 4 tonnes)
* Says produced 4,000 tonnes of nickel in Q3
* Expects Q4 production to be higher than in Q3
* Shares fall 5 pct
HELSINKI, Oct 15 Finnish miner Talvivaara
warned on Monday its nickel production this
year was likely to fall short of its already reduced
17,000-tonne target due to heavy rains diluting its leach
solution, sending its share price down 6 percent.
Analyst Erkki Vesola at Swedbank in Helsinki estimated
Talvivaara's full-year output would now be over 15,000 tonnes
but prices have also fallen.
"When one takes into account that the nickel (price) has
surprisingly fallen from around $18,500 per tonne to around
$17,000 the development for the remainder of the year does not
seem very stable."
Talvivaara said it produced around 4,000 tonnes of nickel in
the third quarter and expects production to be higher in the
final quarter of the year but it had stopped mining and crushing
in the beginning of September for around three to four months.
Unusually heavy rains at the Talvivaara mine in Sotkamo,
eastern Finland, started in the spring and in September the firm
started removing water from the mine pit, estimating the work
would take two to three months.
Talvivaara has suffered a series of production problems and
in August cut its nickel output target to 17,000 tonnes this
year, still ahead of the 16,087 tonnes produced last year but
well short of the 25,000-30,000 tonnes it had originally
predicted for 2012.
It is due to report third-quarter results on Nov. 8 having
made an operating loss of 10.9 million euros ($14.1 million) in
the second quarter.
Shares in Talvivaara were down 5 percent at 1.74 euros in
Helsinki and at 139 pence in London by 0758 GMT.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
