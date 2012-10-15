(Corrects production number in 2nd para to 4,000 from 4)
HELSINKI Oct 15 Finnish miner Talvivaara
has warned it might not reach its full-year
2012 production target of around 17,000 tonnes of nickel because
heavy rains have diluted metal grades in its leach solution.
It said on Monday it had produced around 4 ,000 tonnes of
nickel in the third quarter and expects the production to be
higher in the fourth quarter but also that it had stopped mining
and crushing in the beginning of September for around three to
four months.
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Greg Mahlich and
Keiron Henderson)