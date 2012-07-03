UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
HELSINKI, July 3 Finnish miner Talvivaara said it will miss its full-year 2012 production guidance and that its second-quarter result will be hit by weak nickel price.
The company said on Tuesday it produced 3,194 tonnes of nickel and 6,686 tonnes of zinc in the April-June period, adding production was dented by stoppages and dilution of leach solution by rain and flooding.
Talvivaara said it expected the full-year production to increase substantially compared to 2011 and it will give new guidance when publishing second-quarter results on Aug 16.
It had previously guided it would produce 25,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel this year. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.