HELSINKI, July 3 Finnish miner Talvivaara said it will miss its full-year 2012 production guidance and that its second-quarter result will be hit by weak nickel price.

The company said on Tuesday it produced 3,194 tonnes of nickel and 6,686 tonnes of zinc in the April-June period, adding production was dented by stoppages and dilution of leach solution by rain and flooding.

Talvivaara said it expected the full-year production to increase substantially compared to 2011 and it will give new guidance when publishing second-quarter results on Aug 16.

It had previously guided it would produce 25,000-30,000 tonnes of nickel this year. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Dan Lalor)