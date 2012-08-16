HELSINKI Aug 16 Finnish miner Talvivaara reported a rise in second-quarter losses on Thursday as a result of weak nickel prices and cut its output forecast for the year to be little more than last year.

Talvivaara said it now expects to produce around 17,000 tonnes of nickel this year, having said last month it would not reach its previous guidance of 25,000-30,000 tonnes.

It made an operating loss in the three months to end-June of 10.9 million euros ($13.4 million), up from a loss of 1.2 million euros in the same period last year. ($1=0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)