* Rights issue to raise around 261 mln euros
* Issue priced at 0.16 euros per share, big discount
* Money seen as vital to keep troubled mine going
* Shares up 2 pct
(Updates with issue price, adds analyst, smoke bomb attack)
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, March 8 Shareholders in Finnish nickel
miner Talvivaara have agreed to stump up 261
million euros ($341 million) to keep the firm's mine running and
give it a chance to recover from a costly waste water leak.
Talvivaara shares rose about 2 percent in Helsinki and
London on Friday after shareholders backed a deeply-discounted
share sale that could help the firm's Sotkamo mine resume normal
production this year.
However, analysts said the company has a way to go to prove
it can stabilise its business after repeated production problems
and amid weak nickel prices, as well as opposition from
environmentalists.
"The second half (of this year) is critical, because they
have said the production is developing positively and have given
production guidance, which they have to reach," said Evli
analyst Antti Kansanen.
Talvivaara's Sotkamo mine was hailed as a pioneer in the use
of bacteria to extract nickel in a process called
bioheapleaching, but has proven a disappointment for investors.
Even before the waste water leak in November, it suffered
from a series of production disruptions including the death of a
worker and excess rain water that forced it to halt ore mining
and crushing in September.
Talvivaara reported an operating loss of 57 million euros in
the fourth quarter, hit by clean-up costs and halted production
following the November leak. Its shares have shed over
two-thirds of its value over the past year.
Talvivaara said it would issue up to 1.6 billion new shares
to existing shareholders at 0.16 euros apiece, a deep discount
to the current price of around 1.05 euros.
CHALLENGES
Shareholders approved the rights issue at a meeting earlier
on Friday. The firm's top three investors with a combined 38
percent stake - chief executive and founder Pekka Pera, Finnish
government investment firm Solidium and mutual pension insurance
firm Varma - have issued irrevocable undertakings to take part
in the share sale, which is also underwritten by five banks.
FIM analyst Markus Liimatainen said the price was set low
enough to encourage a wide range of shareholders to take part,
taking the burden off the banks.
"The rights issue has been set low enough so the
underwriting banks do not have to become owners," he said.
The results of the issue are expected around mid-April.
At the end of December, Talvivaara had a debt-to-equity
ratio of 184 percent and cash of just 36 million euros. Analysts
have said it needs to significantly ramp up production in order
to roll over a convertible bond maturing in 2015.
The company has said it will produce around 18,000 tonnes of
nickel this year, but some analysts have said it needs to boost
that to around 25,000-30,000 per year if it wants to turn cash
flow positive.
Talvivaara CEO Pekka Pera said his aim was to reach the full
nickel production capacity of 50,000 tonnes annually in the next
few years.
"Our plan is to get our balance sheet in order and
production ramped up," he told reporters after the shareholder
meeting, adding the money should last the company several years.
Another challenge for Talvivaara will be to appease
regulators amid criticism from environmentalists.
After winning approval to release extra amounts of waste
water from the mine, it recently began the draining process - a
crucial step towards returning to regular production. However, a
nature conservation group and municipalities have asked a
Finnish court to revoke the waste water permit.
On Friday, Talvivaara's office in Espoo was hit by a smoke
bomb, police said. One person inhaled the smoke but was
uninjured.
Around 20 demonstrators with drums, and almost as many
police officers, gathered outside the shareholders' meeting in
Helsinki, demanding the company run down the mine and fix
environmental damage.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Mark Potter)