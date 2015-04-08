US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
April 8 Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd
* Board approved increase in authorized share capital of the company to 320 million rupees
* Board approved issue of securities; offer to subscribe to non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text: bit.ly/1y3Dz12 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)