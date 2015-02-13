MILAN Feb 13 Italian fashion retailer OVS SpA will offer up to 101 million shares in its initial public offering on the Milan bourse, according to the listing prospectus published on its website.

Of the shares on offer 87 million will be new ones, it said.

On Thursday OVS set the indicative price range at 4-5.4 euros per share.

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)