SAO PAULO Nov 21 Brazilian airline TAM was too slow in responding to its rival Gol's surging share of domestic air traffic, one of the company's controlling shareholders said in an interview with newspaper Valor Economico.

"We should have been faster to combat Gol in the domestic market," said Mauricio Amaro, a member of the airline's controlling family and vice chairman of its board.

TAM's press office declined to comment on the interview, published on Monday.

This year has seen a bruising battle between TAM TAMM4.SA TAM.N and rival Gol Linhas Aereas (GOLL4.SA) (GOL.N), which snatched the top spot in the domestic market for the first time in recent months. [ID:nN1E7AH11F]

Plunging ticket prices, combined with surging fuel and labor costs, have added to net losses for both companies year-to-date despite nearly 20 percent growth of domestic passenger traffic from a year earlier.

Amaro's comments signal that TAM is not ready to give up its historic dominance within Brazil, even as its global aspirations expand through a merger with Chile's LAN LAN.SN.

Amaro and his sister, TAM chairman Maria Claudia Amaro, told Valor they planned to hire a new executive from outside the industry to take over the airline's domestic passenger unit before combining its international service with LAN.

The airlines plan to complete their merger in the first quarter of 2012. TAM's top executive, Libano Barroso, said on Friday they then plan to create an international hub in northeast Brazil to provide greater access to Europe, Africa and the United States.

The Amaros also said in the interview that the airline's travel agency TAM Viagens could be listed separately in a public share offering after a two-year integration process with LAN's services. They said they expected a share sale for TAM's maintenance unit in 2013 or 2014. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)