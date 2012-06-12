BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 12 TAM Linhas Aereas, Brazil's largest airline, unveiled the results of a share swap, key to its takeover by Chile's LAN Airlines, on Tuesday.
The Sao Paulo-based carrier said investors globally tendered 7.77 million common shares and 67.24 million preferred shares, according to a securities filing with the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange.
The filing did not say whether the transaction was successfully concluded.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.