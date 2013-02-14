JERUSALEM Feb 14 The U.S.-Israeli consortium
developing the Tamar natural gas field off Israel's
Mediterranean coast is in talks to sell gas to Jordanian
companies, financial news site TheMarker reported on Thursday.
The Tamar prospect, whose estimated reserves of 274 bcm made
it one of the largest discoveries of the past decades, is
expected to begin production in the next few months.
TheMarker said the Tamar group has been holding secret talks
to supply gas to Arab Potash and other plants on the
Jordanian side of the Dead Sea through an extension of a gas
pipeline. It noted that Jordan imports 97 percent of the fuel it
needs, while the Jordanian energy sector relies 88 percent on
natural gas.
Jordan, like Israel, has suffered from a wave of attacks on
pipelines from Egypt. But Egypt still supplies Jordan with gas
while it halted supply to Israel last year.
Texas-based Noble Energy leads the Tamar drilling
group with a 36 percent stake. Isramco Negev owns
28.75 percent, Avner Oil Exploration and Delek
Drilling hold 15.625 percent each and Dor Gas
Exploration has a 4 percent stake.
Tamar declined to comment but an Israeli energy industry
source said selling gas to Jordan has always been an option.