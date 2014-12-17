Dec 17 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that following the announcement of the U.S. private equity fund Catterton's investment in Intercos SpA, Tamburi Investment Partners signed a preliminary agreement to sell shares of Dafe 4000 to Dafe 3000

* Dafe 3000 is controlled by the family of Dario Ferrari, the founder and chairman of Intercos SpA

* The agreement with Dafe 3000 is related to the purchase by Dafe 3000 of all the category 2 shares held by Tamburi Investment Partners in Dafe 4000

* The conclusion of the transaction is subject to conditions precedent and should occur by Jan. 30, 2015

