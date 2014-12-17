Dec 17 Tamburi Investment Partners SpA
:
* Said on Tuesday that following the announcement of the
U.S. private equity fund Catterton's investment in Intercos SpA,
Tamburi Investment Partners signed a preliminary agreement to
sell shares of Dafe 4000 to Dafe 3000
* Dafe 3000 is controlled by the family of Dario Ferrari,
the founder and chairman of Intercos SpA
* The agreement with Dafe 3000 is related to the purchase by
Dafe 3000 of all the category 2 shares held by Tamburi
Investment Partners in Dafe 4000
* The conclusion of the transaction is subject to conditions
precedent and should occur by Jan. 30, 2015
