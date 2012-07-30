Onlookers crowd to watch a burnt carriage of a passenger train parked at the Nellore railway station, in Andhra Pradesh July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A burnt carriage of a passenger train is pictured at the Nellore railway station, in Andhra Pradesh July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Onlookers stand next to a burnt carriage of a passenger train parked at the Nellore railway station, in Andhra Pradesh July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI A Chennai-bound express train caught fire on Monday in a pre-dawn accident in Andhra Pradesh, killing at least 30 passengers.

The fire broke out in a coach of the Tamil Nadu Express near Nellore, around 500 kilometres from Hyderabad, when most of the passengers were asleep.

"As per reports, 30 people have died in the accident and 20 have been injured," Railway Minister Mukul Roy said at a press conference in Kolkata.

Television reports said the fire was apparently caused by a short-circuit. Pictures showed a carriage with its exterior paint scorched from the heat. Bars covered the glassless windows, as is common in standard coaches.

Dazed survivors said passengers were trapped in the coach.

"We saw smoke billowing out of the S-11 coach, but were helpless as the windows were shut," Ravi Chandran, who was in an adjoining coach, told Sun TV.

"I guess many died in sleep and others choked to death as the bogie was filled with smoke and fire.

The Indian Railways is a vital national transportation grid for the country's 1.2 billion people, cramming 18 million people a day on to ageing trains.

But decades of low investment, a patchy safety record and frequent delays mean India has fallen far behind China in building a network fit for Asia's third-largest economy.

(Reporting by S. Murari in Chennai and Annie Banerji in New Delhi; Writing by Tony Tharakan)