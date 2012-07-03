BRIEF-India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 bln rupees
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corp is planning to raise up to INR60bn (USD1bn) from a long-term bond sales. Bids for the sale were due 1400 hours yesterday.
Rating agency ICRA has recently assigned A to the bonds which carry a guarantee from the state government.
* India cenbank to conduct four term repo auctions for 830 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOlpQl)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 7) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------