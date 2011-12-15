LONDON Dec 15 Private equity firm Apollo
Global Management is set to acquire Belgian chemicals company
Taminco for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion), sources
close to the deal said on Thursday.
Taminco is owned by CVC Capital Partners, which put the
company up for sale in September. Goldman Sachs was mandated to
run the hotly contested sales process.
CVC and Apollo declined to comment.
Apollo's bid was well ahead of its rivals, two sources close
to the deal said, and is due to sign shortly. Bain Capital and
Pamplona Capital Management also submitted final bids for the
company.
Buyout houses Advent International, Carlyle Group, Rhone
Capital and TPG and trade buyers including chemicals, fibres and
plastics manufacturer Eastman had also expressed interest
earlier in the process.
The leveraged buyout is likely to be backed by around 800
million euros of debt. Apollo may tap U.S. investors as
liquidity remains scarce in Europe due to the sovereign debt
crisis. Taminco has dollar earnings.
CVC withdrew an IPO for Taminco in January 2010 after
failing to reach an indicated price range of up to 420 million
euros due to unfavourable market conditions. In July Lanxess
walked away from talks to buy Taminco after failing to agree a
price, the German rubber chemicals group bid around 1 billion
euros.
Ghent-based Taminco, which makes chemical building blocks
for crop protection, animal feeds, water treatment and drugs,
was spun off from Belgian drugmaker UCB in 2003 and was bought
by CVC in 2007 for 800 million euros backed by 679 million euros
of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
