May 31 Tampa Electric Co on Thursday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of New York, Mitsubishi, Suntrust and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TAMPA ELECTRIC CO AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.1 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.724 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.116 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/05/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS