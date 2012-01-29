* Q4 profit 31 mln dirhams from 8 mln dirhams in Q4 2010
* Full-year net profit 101.9 mln dirhams
* Tamweel shares up over 7 pct this year
DUBAI, Jan 29 Tamweel, the
Dubai-based sharia-compliant mortgage lender, made a
fourth-quarter net profit of 31 million dirhams ($8.44 million)
in 2011, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
The figure was close to a four-fold increase on the 8
million dirham profit it recorded in the final three months of
2010.
The firm, in which Dubai Islamic Bank is the
majority shareholder, posted a full-year net profit of 101.9
million dirhams, a 291.9 percent rise from 26 million dirhams
for 2010.
Income from Islamic financing and investing assets for 2011
was 559 million dirhams, up slightly from 553.2 million dirhams
in 2010, the statement said.
Total assets at the company stood at 10 billion dirhams at
the end of last year, a 2 percent fall from the 10.2 billion
dirhams total in 2010.
DIB, the United Arab Emirates' third-largest bank by market
value, raised its stake in Tamweel to 58.25 percent in September
2010, effectively rendering the mortgage lender a subsidiary of
the bank.
Tamweel and its rival Amlak ran into trouble after
the collapse of Dubai's real estate sector in 2008.
Trading in the shares of both companies were halted, with
Tamweel only resuming last May after a hiatus of more than two
years. Amlak's shares remain suspended.
Tamweel returned to the debt capital markets this year for
the first time since its shares started trading again, printing
a $300 million five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, which was
guaranteed by DIB.
Shares in Tamweel fell 1.1 percent in trading on Sunday but
are up 7.3 percent since the beginning of the year. Earnings
were released after the Dubai Financial Market had closed.
($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Rachna Uppal)