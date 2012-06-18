DUBAI, June 18 Dubai-based Islamic mortgage
lender Tamweel has picked banks to arrange investor
meetings in Asia, Europe and the Middle East ahead of a possible
dollar-denominated Islamic bond, or sukuk, arrangers said on
Monday.
Tamweel, a unit of Dubai Islamic Bank, has
mandated Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UBS and
Emirates NBD to arrange roadshows, which begin on June
19 in Abu Dhabi and end in London on June 25.
Any eventual sukuk issue will be backed by properties and
receivables located in Dubai, arranging banks said. It will be
listed on the Irish Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)