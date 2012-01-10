BRIEF-Shougang Concord Grand Group says Li Shaofeng has resigned as Chairman
* Wang Tian has resigned as an executive director and deputy managing director
DUBAI Jan 10 Dubai's Tamweel, a sharia-compliant mortgage provider, has launched a $300 million five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.
The transaction is guaranteed by majority shareholder Dubai Islamic Bank and follows a series of roadshows which took place before year-end.
Books are currently open, with pricing due to take place this week, the document said.
No pricing guidance was listed in the document.
Citi, DIB and Standard Chartered are the lead managers on the deal. (Reporting by David French)
* Says continuing with preparations for IPO of part of Polish unit in Warsaw Further company coverage: