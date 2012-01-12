DUBAI Jan 12 Tamweel, the Dubai-based sharia-compliant mortgage lender, has priced a $300 million five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, a document from lead managers said on Thursday.

The paper, which is fully guaranteed by majority shareholder Dubai Islamic Bank, priced at par with a profit rate of 5.154 percent and carried a spread of 400 basis points over midswaps, the document said.

Citi, DIB and Standard Chartered were lead managers on the transaction. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)