DUBAI, April 17 Dubai-based sharia-compliant
mortgage lender Tamweel posted a 33 percent fall in
first quarter net profit, hit by litigation provisions.
Tamweel, majority owned by Dubai Islamic Bank made
a net profit of 18 million dirhams ($4.9 million), after a
one-time provision of 21.6 million dirhams for possible,
unspecified litigation losses.
Operating profit before provisions rose 13 percent to 48.5
million dirhams.
Tamweel and its rival Amlak ran into difficulty
after the collapse of Dubai's real estate sector in 2008.
Trading in the shares of both companies were halted, with
Tamweel only resuming last May after a hiatus of more than two
years. Amlak's shares remain suspended.
Total assets at the company stood at 10.5 billion dirhams at
the end of the quarter, up from 10 billion dirhams at the end of
last year.
DIB, the United Arab Emirates' third-largest bank by market
value, raised its stake in Tamweel to 58.25 percent in September
2010.
Tamweel returned to debt capital markets last year for the
first time since its shares started trading again, printing a
$300 million five-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, which was
guaranteed by DIB.
The company's shares closed 1.4 percent lower down on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)