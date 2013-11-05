Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
Nov 5 Tande Co Ltd
* Says to increase investment to 1 billion yuan ($164 million) from 200 million yuan to raise stake in a Chinese property firm
Source text for Eikon: link.reuters.com/ves44v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
* Announces the resignation of Adedotun Sulaiman as chairman of the board of the Co
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.