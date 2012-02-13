* Says conditionally raises 12 mln pounds
* Says to sell about 29.3 mln shares, at 41 pence a share
* Says order book nearly triples in value in first-half
* Says first-half turnover up 25 percent
Feb 13 Tanfield Group said it
raised about 12 million pounds ($18.90 million), more than a
quarter of its current market value, by selling shares at a
discount, as the maker of aerial work platforms looks to ease
working capital constraints.
Tanfield, which has not posted an annual profit for the last
three years, said it would sell about 29.3 million shares at 41
pence a share. The stock closed at 45.8 pence on Friday.
The company said it would use the additional working capital
to place larger orders with its suppliers and make strategic
investments in supply channels, helping convert orders to sales
at a faster rate.
During the first half of 2011, Tanfield's outstanding order
book nearly tripled to 20.9 million pounds.
The company said it expects to break even at an operating
profit level on annual revenues of approximately 90 million
pounds. First-half turnover rose 25 percent to 24.6 million
pounds.
"We believe (the capital raise) should accelerate our return
to profitability," Chief Executive Darren Kell said in a
statement.
Tanfield's shares fell 6 percent before paring some losses
to trade down 4 percent at 44 pence at 09.00 GMT on Monday on
the London Stock Exchange.