BRIEF-Ooredoo Oman appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
Appoints Sultan Al Wahaibi as chief business and wholesale officer
May 23 Tangel Culture :
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 26 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 27 and the dividend will be paid on May 27


* Says online part of its Shanghai IPO attracted interest amounting to 2,193.84 times amount on offer