BRIEF-MGM Resorts International CEO's 2016 compensation was $16.6 mln
CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015
May 6 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd
* Says did not issue bonds worth 6.5 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) within approved timeframe as issue plan was unable to reduce financing costs

($1 = 6.2455 Chinese Yuan)
WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name a deputy attorney general under former President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen AG under a plea agreement over its diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said on Wednesday.