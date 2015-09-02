By Heather Somerville
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 Cyber security software
firm Tanium has raised $120 million from investment firms as
more U.S. federal agencies rely on its technology to fend off
attacks from nation-states and hackers, the company announced
Wednesday.
Tanium closed the round - its third in just more than a year
- at a $3.5 billion valuation. The company was valued at $1.8
billion in March, the last time it raised cash.
Tanium is the highest-valued venture-backed cyber security
company worldwide, according CB Insights, which does research on
venture capital.
"They built something which will likely never be built
again," said Bryan Taylor, a partner with TPG Capital, a private
equity firm that joined the round.
T. Rowe Price and Institutional Venture Partners also joined
the round.
Founded in 2007 by father-and-son duo David and Orion
Hindawi, Tanium provides computer system security and management
for government agencies and companies, allowing them to scan and
assess every device on a network within seconds.
Tanium's technology can check up to several million
computers on a network for signs of a hack or bug and deploy a
patch or quarantine the infection in 15 seconds or less.
Prior to Tanium, most companies and agencies required days,
even weeks, to run this type of scan of their networks, security
experts say, making it nearly impossible to catch attacks as
they happen.
"In the new world of cyber attacks and nation state attacks,
you have minutes before it's old news and you are already
exposed," said Stephen Sinofsky, board partner at venture
capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and a Tanium director.
Andreessen Horowitz joined this round after investing $90
million in May 2014 and $52 million in March, making Tanium
among the firm's largest investments.
Part of the attraction, investors say, is that nearly every
defense and intelligence agency in the U.S. government uses
Tanium software.
"It's not just the DOD (Department of Defense) but every
three-letter federal agency," Taylor said, that have adopted
Tanium to defend themselves or other victims of attacks.
As high-profile hacks such as the Office of Personnel
Management data breach, which affected at least 22 million
people, continue, the demand for better cyber security
technology, and money to fund it, is soaring.
But Tanium is the rare startup that went seven years without
raising venture capital and has been profitable since 2012, the
company says.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Cynthia Osterman)