LONDON Aug 3 Banks have lined up 1.45 billion euros ($1.59 billion) of loans to back an acquisition of Germany's motorway service station group Tank & Rast, banking sources said on Monday.

A consortium led by insurer Allianz, including Munich Re's MEAG unit, sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Borealis, part of pension fund OMERS, clinched a deal to buy Tank & Rast after submitting a bid of around 3.5 billion euros.

Banks providing the infrastructure loan include BNP Paribas, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole, Mediobanca, RBC, RBS, Scotiabank and UniCredit, the sources said.

The financing includes 1.4 billion euros of term loans, a portion of which could be syndicated to other lenders. There is also around 50 million euros of undrawn facilities.

Some 460 million euros of high yield bonds will remain in place, due to non-call provisions, as will 274 million euros of payment-in-kind notes, the sources said.

The financing totals around 7.8 times Tank & Rast's approximate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 240 million euros, the sources said.

Tank & Rast, which operates 350 petrol stations and 390 service stations, is being sold by buyout group Terra Firma and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank.

Terra Firma bought Tank & Rast for 1.1 billion euros in 2004, before selling 50 percent to Deutsche in 2007. ($1 = 0.9120 euros) (Editing by Mark Heinrich)